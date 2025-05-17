A Lufthansa Airbus A321 on take-off. Archive image: KEYSTONE

A serious incident on a Lufthansa flight raises questions about flight safety. The co-pilot suddenly lost consciousness alone in the cockpit.

During a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Seville, the co-pilot of an Airbus A321 fainted while the captain was in the toilet.

This is according to an investigation report by the Spanish accident investigation authority CIAIAC into the serious incident on February 17, 2024. According to the report, the aircraft flew for around ten minutes without a controlling pilot.

When asked, Lufthansa merely stated that it was aware of the report. In addition, Lufthansa's flight safety department had also conducted its own extensive investigation.

However, the company did not disclose the results. "We ask for your understanding that we will not comment beyond the investigation report," ended the brief written statement.

Strange noises

Although the unconscious co-pilot apparently operated controls unintentionally, the aircraft was able to continue flying in a stable manner thanks to the active autopilot.

During these minutes, the voice recorder recorded strange noises in the cockpit that were consistent with an acute health emergency, as the report states.

It was only around ten minutes later that the captain managed to open the safety door to the cockpit with the help of an emergency code. He had only completed training for such emergencies the month before.

The captain had entered the normal door opening code, which triggers a buzzer in the cockpit so that the co-pilot can open the door, five times in vain. A stewardess tried to contact the co-pilot using the on-board telephone. These security doors, which are designed to prevent hijacking, cannot be opened by force.

Co-pilot was pale and sweating profusely

In the end, the captain typed in an emergency code that would allow the door to be opened without intervention from the cockpit. Shortly before the door would have opened automatically, the co-pilot opened it from the inside despite his fainting spell.

As the co-pilot was very pale, sweating profusely and making strange movements, the commander decided to land in Madrid.

The plane, with 199 passengers and six crew members on board, landed there safely. The co-pilot, who had received first aid from a doctor on board, was immediately taken to hospital.

Old safety issue raised anew

The report shows that neither previous medical examinations of the 38-year-old nor the man himself had any indication of a pre-existing condition.

The incident raises the old safety issue of whether airlines should reintroduce continuous double manning in the cockpit. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is called upon in the report to urge flight operators to reassess corresponding safety guidelines.

It is advisable to always have a second authorized person in the cockpit if one of the two pilots has to leave the cockpit to go to the toilet or for other tasks.