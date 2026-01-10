Ice castles, giant steam trains and slides made of ice and snow. For the 27th time, visitors can experience a wonderful winter wonderland in Harbin, China.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival is taking place for the 27th time in the northern Chinese city of Harbin.
- A record 400,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were used for the construction.
- Many classic buildings of the mega-metropolis were recreated. 76 artists from various countries were involved.
- Depending on the weather, the winter amusement park can be visited until mid-February.
