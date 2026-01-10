  1. Residential Customers
Winter festival of superlatives Fairytale world of ice and snow sets new record

Fabienne Berner

10.1.2026

Ice castles, giant steam trains and slides made of ice and snow. For the 27th time, visitors can experience a wonderful winter wonderland in Harbin, China.

10.01.2026, 21:23

10.01.2026, 21:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival is taking place for the 27th time in the northern Chinese city of Harbin.
  • A record 400,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were used for the construction.
  • Many classic buildings of the mega-metropolis were recreated. 76 artists from various countries were involved.
  • Depending on the weather, the winter amusement park can be visited until mid-February.
