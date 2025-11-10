On Tuesday, November 18 at 8 p.m., Swisscom's online parents' evening on YouTube and blue Zoom D will feature experts on how to keep children and young people safe online.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

The core topics of the online parents' evening Identifying dangers: Where are risks and distractions lurking online?

Use caution: Why there is never 100% safety, but many ways to reduce risks.

Protection and tips: What prevention can help - and what parents can do if something has already happened Show more

Many parents feel insecure when it comes to protecting their children in the digital space - often simply because they lack the necessary knowledge themselves. This is exactly where the fourth edition of our online parents' evening comes in: We provide information and show how parents can equip themselves to protect their children from the dangers of the internet.

Just like in road traffic: children must not go off unprotected. Parents explain where dangers lurk, practise safe use and intervene if something happens. This responsibility is just as important in the digital world. After all, children are exposed to the same threats as adults - but their limited experience makes them particularly vulnerable. Malicious attackers exploit this inexperience, among other things.

Manu Burkart is a father himself and a guest on the show. zvg

Practical tips from experts

This article was produced in cooperation with Swisscom Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and its use in everyday life.

Practical tools and advice are needed so that parents can gain an overview of the digital jungle. Swisscom's free online parents' evening is an important contribution to this.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 8 p.m., Swisscom is offering an online parents' evening on blue Zoom D and YouTube to raise parents' awareness of harmful content and provide them with practical tools.

During the live broadcast, there will be the opportunity to ask questions in the YouTube chat, which will be answered directly by experts.

Adolescents are often exposed to harmful content on the internet. Swisscom's online parents' evening helps them to find a safe approach. Picture: Imago

Digital responsibility for young and old

Experts such as Swisscom's youth media protection officer Michael In Albon and comedian and former primary school teacher Manu Burkart will have their say at the parents' evening. Dieter Studer, psychologist and founder of Edukado.ch, will also be there.

In an interview with Claudia Lässer, they explain the risks lurking online and how parents can react to them. Although content restrictions are a first step, open discussions and education are crucial for long-term support for children.