Lake Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg is a popular hiking destination. (archive picture) Keystone

A 20-year-old hiker was killed by a falling tree at Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg on Monday. A seven-year-old child and his father were injured in the accident.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old hiker was fatally injured by a falling tree at Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg.

A seven-year-old child and his father were injured and taken to hospital.

The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident. Show more

An excursion into nature ends in tragedy: a tree suddenly falls on a group of hikers at Schwarzsee, killing a young man. While rescue workers fight to save the injured, a family is in shock.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. in the area of the Seeweidbach waterfall, as the cantonal police reported on Monday. The tree had fallen on a group of hikers.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the 20-year-old man from the canton of Bern succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The two injured persons, a 7-year-old child and his 42-year-old father from the canton of Fribourg, were taken to hospital. An ambulance and a Rega helicopter were deployed.

A care team was called out to look after the victim's family and other people present. For safety reasons, the access route to the waterfall was closed until further notice. An investigation has been launched to clarify the exact circumstances.