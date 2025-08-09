In 2021, families were given a reading robot for a study to help children learn to read. (archive image) Keystone

Pet, little brother, loyal friend: families can develop close relationships with even simple robots within just a few years. This was reported by a Canadian research duo following an experiment in the journal "Frontiers in Robotics and AI".

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the experiment, 19 families were given a reading robot called Luka in 2021. It was designed to help their preschool children learn to read. Four years later, Zhao Zhao from the University of Guelph and Rhonda McEwen from the University of Toronto asked the families about their relationship with the machine.

According to them, Luka had already fulfilled its actual task: He was supposed to scan the pages of printed picture books and read them aloud to help children develop early reading skills. But although the children later no longer needed his help, the robot was not usually disposed of: 18 of the 19 families still had Luka - and some had built up a relationship with him.

"The only pet I've ever had" and "little brother"

One child called the 24-centimetre tall, white and red robot, which looks like a head and is equipped with a camera, screen and speakers, "my little brother". Another said Luka was "the only pet I've ever had", while another said he was the only friend who had never left him.

In addition, a number of parents noted that they kept Luka for themselves rather than for their children - a nostalgic memory of bedtime stories. In one case, Luka was passed on to a younger cousin.

Part of the family history

According to the authors, the study shows that even relatively simple robots could become part of a family's life. "We don't really use him anymore, but we couldn't throw him away," said one parent. "It's like a part of our history." Another joked that the robot would probably follow the child to college.

Luka was sometimes placed on bookshelves, desks or bedside tables. One family placed a doily underneath. Another gave him a hand-painted name tag. The results showed that children did not ignore the robot as they grew older, but reinterpreted it.

Relationship develops

Their relationship with him developed, but did not disappear, the authors write. Some began to teach Luka things. Others invented bedtime stories for him or used him to calm younger siblings. Many continued to charge him, and some continued to use him as a music or audio player.

The duo particularly emphasized that the emotional bond was created without the need for complex technology. The study suggests that simple social signals are sufficient to create emotional relationships between humans and machines. It is exciting to see what a more complex robot can achieve.

"As social robots become more common in homes, we may see a future where households have generations of robots," the researchers write. "Some active, some retired, but kept in places of honor."