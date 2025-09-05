The Cast company is now looking for a new owner. Casimir Cast GmbH

A piece of industrial history in the Murg Valley is on the brink of collapse: packaging manufacturer Casimir Kast has filed for insolvency. The family business, founded in 1550, employs around 160 people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Packaging manufacturer Casimir Kast from Gernsbach has to file for insolvency for the first time in 475 years.

Rising costs and consumer restraint have led the company into crisis.

One of Germany's oldest family businesses is in financial difficulties: Casimir Kast Verpackung und Display GmbH from Gernsbach in the Murg Valley in Baden has filed for insolvency. The company was founded in 1550 and, with its 160 employees, is one of the most important employers in the region.

In a statement, the management explained the move with the "general economic situation in Germany". In particular, consumer restraint and a sharp rise in the cost of wages, energy and materials had put the company in a precarious position. "There was no longer any alternative to avert greater damage," it says.

475 years of history

Casimir Kast invested around 10 million euros in the site in 2022. An insolvency administrator is now to initiate restructuring together with the management and look for an investor. Operations will continue for the time being and wages are secured for three months thanks to the insolvency substitute benefits.

The origins of Casimir Kast go back to the 16th century. Founder Jacob Kast began manufacturing simple packaging in Gernsbach in 1550, at that time still by hand. The company continued to develop over generations, initially supplying craftsmen and markets in the Murg Valley and later also industrial companies in Baden and throughout southern Germany.

With industrialization in the 19th century, the company entered the serial production of cardboard packaging. After the Second World War, Casimir Kast increasingly focused on corrugated cardboard and displays - a business segment that made the company one of the most important packaging manufacturers in the region.

Repeated bankruptcies in Switzerland too

The insolvency is therefore also a cultural turning point: hardly any other company has shaped the economic identity of the Murg Valley for so long.

Despite the tense situation, managing partner Christian Oetker-Kast is cautiously optimistic: the insolvency could also be an opportunity to reposition the traditional company.

