The traditional Teuscher confectionery is once again in turmoil: The Zurich property on Storchengasse will be foreclosed in February. The move is the result of an escalated family dispute - and an outstanding mortgage.

The historic Teuscher property in Zurich will go under the hammer again on February 19, 2026.

The trigger is a disputed loan between patron Adolf Teuscher and his nephew Raphael Rubio.

UBS, as the mortgagee, is now demanding the forced sale of the property. Show more

The conflict surrounding the traditional Teuscher confectionery is escalating once again: the property at Storchengasse 9 in Zurich's Kreis 1 district - the location of Confiserie Madeleine, formerly Teuscher - will be foreclosed on again in February. This is according to the latest official gazette, as first reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger". The estimated value remains unchanged at CHF 8.4 million.

A first auction was already scheduled for June, but was called off at the last minute. Teuscher heir Raphael Rubio had reached an agreement with his uncle Adolf Teuscher shortly before the auction was due to begin. What happened behind the scenes remained unclear. Now the property is going under the hammer again - this time at the request of UBS, which holds the mortgage.

Dispute has been going on for years

The dispute between patron Teuscher and his nephew has been simmering for years. Rubio had renamed the Zurich branches "Madeleine" - named after his mother - in 2024, whereupon Teuscher stopped supplying the famous champagne truffles. According to Teuscher, repayments on a loan that Rubio needed to buy the property were not made. This initially led to debt enforcement proceedings, and now the bank is intervening.

The consequences are considerable: Rubio is not only losing his exceptional position in the Teuscher network, but is once again facing the threat of having his most important location sold. Teuscher itself - operator of Cafés Felix and international branches in the USA, Asia and the Middle East - remains silent on the matter. Rubio could not be reached for comment.

On February 19, 2026 at 10 a.m., it will be decided whether Storchengasse 9 will have a new owner - or whether the old family dispute will have another chapter.