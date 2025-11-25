Should children be allowed to grow up isolated in the forest? This question is being hotly debated in Italy. Bild: Sebastian Willnow/dpa

A British-Australian family lives in isolation in the hills of Italy - without electricity, school or medical care. Then the juvenile court intervenes and sparks a national debate.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three children from a British-Australian family were hospitalized after being poisoned by mushrooms, sparking an investigation into their isolated living environment in the Italian province of Chieti.

A juvenile court decided on November 13, 2025 to transfer the children to a home because the parents refused health checks and cooperation with social services.

The case has sparked controversial debates in Italy about parental freedom versus state child protection and alternative lifestyles. Show more

It all began in September 2024, when several minors were admitted to hospital in Tuscany due to mushroom poisoning, reports the portal "Virgilio.it".

The emergency department informed the social welfare office, which in turn called in the juvenile prosecutor's office and initiated legal proceedings.

Why the fuss?

It turned out that the three children were living with their parents in a very remote house near Palmoli, a village with around 800 inhabitants in the province of Chieti - with no connection to electricity, water or gas. The British-Australian family had settled there in 2019.

The investigation revealed that the family's house was in an "unhygienic" condition and that there were deficiencies in the children's schooling and healthcare. These findings prompted the juvenile court to intervene - with the aim of ensuring the safety and well-being of the children.

Court order: children must go to a home

On November 13, 2025, the juvenile court of L'Aquila decided to place the children in a children's home. This was after the parents had prevented meetings with social workers and refused medical examinations.

The court cited three main reasons for the decision: 1. the refusal to undergo health examinations 2. the lack of documentation regarding the safety of the home. 3. the lack of evidence of adequate education at home.

Ecco come è davvero la casa della famiglia nel bosco. Vi sembra un rudere?



Guarda ora l’intervista completa al padre

👇👇👇👇https://t.co/UeDXu0Nkj8 pic.twitter.com/XkvOrihgmB — Galt Media (@Galt_media) November 22, 2025

The court argued that the family's isolation jeopardized the children's growth and socialization, violated their right to live in community and endangered their physical integrity.

Major uproar in Italy

However, the decision led to heated discussions in Italy and divided the population: some believe it was right for the social services to intervene and temporarily separate the children from their parents. Others believe that it should be up to the parents to decide how their own children grow up.

The Instagram page "Giovani magistrati" (Young judges) explained that the decision to remove the children from the family was not taken lightly, but was the result of a year of observation and several reports of neglect. It also states that the situation is delicate and should not be instrumentalized, as an alternative lifestyle is not wrong per se, but must be monitored to ensure the well-being of children.

