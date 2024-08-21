A man from Kentucky now appeared very much alive in court, although the 39-year-old was officially supposed to be dead. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused had illegally hacked into the state death registry system in order to fake his own death.
According to the New York Times, 39-year-old Jesse K. hacked into the Hawaiian death registry system in January 2023 using the username and password of a doctor living in another state to create and notarize his own death certificate.
Death only faked
"This resulted in K. being registered as deceased in many state databases," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated. "K. has admitted that he faked his own death, in part, to avoid his outstanding child support obligations."