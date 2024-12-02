Padua is one of the oldest cities in Italy. Roswitha Bruder-Pasewald/dpa-tmn

In Padua, a family refuses to vacate a rented vacation apartment. The police are powerless without a court order.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family refuses to vacate a vacation apartment in Padua at the end of the rental period.

The squatters invoke their supposed rights.

The police and authorities cannot intervene without a court order to evict them. Show more

A family in the northern Italian city of Padua has not left a vacation apartment at the end of their rental period, causing considerable tension. It is a "nightmare", says the owner of the apartment to the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera".

The squatters were not only making threats, but also mocking the neighbors and him. "They laugh at us every day," residents are quoted as saying. The apartment, which was originally renovated for tourists, was rented by a couple from Trento in mid-October. They were supposed to leave after four days - but the family stayed.

The situation escalated when other family members moved in and the apartment is now being used by up to ten people. Neighbors reported chaotic conditions as the squatters drilled holes in the walls to connect to the electricity and water pipes. The owner changed the locks out of fear, but the squatters broke in again.

The squatters invoke their supposed rights and claim that the law is on their side. They emphasize that they belong to the Roma minority, which further exacerbates tensions. The illegal use of the neighbors' utility connections leads to additional burdens, as they now also have to pay for the squatters' consumption.

Police and legal hurdles

The police have already been on site several times, but have been unable to intervene without a court order to evict the squatters. Despite a report to the public prosecutor's office and initial attempts to evict the squatters, they kept returning. The neighbors report an increasing escalation, especially at weekends when loud parties are held and children run around everywhere.

The residents feel threatened by the squatters and complain about the lack of protection from the authorities. They hope that the city council and social services will intervene to resolve the situation. While the authorities point to a judicial solution, the situation remains stressful for the owner and neighbors.

