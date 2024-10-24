Famous female grizzly bear killed in car accident in the USA - Gallery She was 28 years old and gave birth to 18 cubs in her lifetime. Image: dpa People from all over the world traveled to Wyoming to see the bear and her cubs. Image: dpa The famous grizzly bear 399 was killed in a car accident. Image: dpa Famous female grizzly bear killed in car accident in the USA - Gallery She was 28 years old and gave birth to 18 cubs in her lifetime. Image: dpa People from all over the world traveled to Wyoming to see the bear and her cubs. Image: dpa The famous grizzly bear 399 was killed in a car accident. Image: dpa

The bear named 399 gave birth to 18 cubs and was revered by her fans as the "Queen". Now her story has come to a tragic end.

She was called the "Queen" and photographed thousands of times - now a female grizzly bear named 399 has died in an accident in the US state of Wyoming. The animal was hit by a car on Tuesday evening (local time) south of the town of Jackson and fatally injured, the US Nature Conservancy announced. The identity of the bear was confirmed by her ear tags and a microchip. The driver of the car was in good health.

At the time of the accident, the bear had an approximately one-year-old cub with her, which according to initial findings was not involved in the accident. It is not known where it is now, and the area is being monitored. At 28 years old, 399 was the oldest known female grizzly bear to have reproduced.

Queen of the national park

In reference to her home, the Grand Teton National Park in western Wyoming, she was also called the "Queen of the Grand Tetons", US media reported. According to the Washington Post, she often stayed near roads with her cubs - probably to avoid the threat of male grizzlies, who sometimes killed their own offspring. Over the course of her life, the bear is estimated to have had 18 cubs.

Today we mourn the loss of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park and the star of our documentary "Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ofeYHs4FEX — Nature (@PBSNature) October 23, 2024

Thousands of tourists from all over the world have traveled to Wyoming to catch a glimpse of 399. More than 56,000 people followed the bear on her Instagram account. 399 is "the most photographed female bear in the world", according to a statement from the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

Repeated car accidents with grizzlies

The head of Grand Teton National Park, Chip Jenkins, called the bear "the most prominent ambassador of her species". "She has inspired countless visitors around the world to get involved in conservation and will be greatly missed."

According to the US Nature Conservancy, there are more than 1900 grizzlies living in the USA. They are considered an endangered species and are protected. They usually live to be around 25 years old. Between 2009 and 2023, 49 grizzlies died in collisions with cars in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem alone, which includes Grand Teton National Park. Two deaths were recorded in 2024.

