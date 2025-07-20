The infamous banana artwork by artist Maurizio Cattelan: the fruit is replaced every two to three days. Bild: Sotheby's/dpa

The infamous banana artwork by artist Maurizio Cattelan has once again fallen victim to a museum visitor. The man took the fruit from the wall and ate it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fruit was part of the famous artwork "Comedian" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. Since May 8, the famous banana, which was attached to the wall with a piece of adhesive tape, has been admired by visitors to the Centre Pompidou Metz. But now the fruit has been eaten. Again.

A Dutch visitor is said to have grabbed it, as the regional newspaper "Le Républicain Lorrain" reported. "I just wanted to try what a banana worth six million dollars tastes like," he told the paper. According to media reports, no charges were filed. The Pompidou Center replaced the banana shortly afterwards.

The artist took the incident in stride. He regretted that the visitor had "mistaken the fruit for the artwork itself". "Instead of eating the banana together with the peel and tape, he was content to just eat the fruit," said the Italian, according to the media.

Coveted and delicious: Cattelan's infamous banana

The famous banana has already been eaten several times. In 2019, the Georgian-American artist David Datuna ate the work at the Art Basel art fair in Miami: "I am the first artist to eat another artist's art," he declared. In 2023, a South Korean student ate the banana during an exhibition in Seoul. His reason: he was hungry after an exuberant breakfast.

The work "Comedian" can be seen in the exhibition "Dimanche sans fin" (A Sunday without end) until February 2, 2027. The banana and the adhesive tape are changed regularly. The artwork was auctioned off at New York auction house Sotheby's in November last year for the equivalent of 5.5 million francs.