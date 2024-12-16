During one of Billie Eilish's concerts, she is hit with a chain that a fan throws onto the stage. The singer is startled, then appears annoyed and throws the chain back into the audience.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The incidents are increasing and more and more stars are having things thrown at them on stage during their performance.
- Singer Billie Eilish was recently hit by a chain.
- Rapper Cardi B was once pelted with a full beer cup and then threw the microphone back at the fan.
Half-full plastic bottles, sex toys, bras or jewelry - all kinds of things are thrown at stars on stage. This can also end badly, for example if someone is injured.
Singer Billie Eilish had a lucky escape: on Friday, December 13, she was performing in the US state of Arizona and was hit on the upper body by a chain.
The musician was startled at first, but then she made a decision on how to solve the problem. Watch her reaction in the video.
More videos from the department