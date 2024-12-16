During one of Billie Eilish's concerts, she is hit with a chain that a fan throws onto the stage. The singer is startled, then appears annoyed and throws the chain back into the audience.

The incidents are increasing and more and more stars are having things thrown at them on stage during their performance.

Singer Billie Eilish was recently hit by a chain.

Rapper Cardi B was once pelted with a full beer cup and then threw the microphone back at the fan. Show more

Half-full plastic bottles, sex toys, bras or jewelry - all kinds of things are thrown at stars on stage. This can also end badly, for example if someone is injured.

Singer Billie Eilish had a lucky escape: on Friday, December 13, she was performing in the US state of Arizona and was hit on the upper body by a chain.

The musician was startled at first, but then she made a decision on how to solve the problem. Watch her reaction in the video.

