A Deutsche Bahn ICE train at full speed. Symbolbild: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A man jumped onto an approaching ICE train in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, and clung to the moving express train for around 30 kilometers in wintry temperatures. The 40-year-old began his journey in Munich on Thursday and got off the train at Ingolstadt main station to smoke a cigarette, according to the federal police in Munich on Friday.

A man jumped onto an approaching ICE train at Ingolstadt main station after taking too long a break to smoke.

He held on to the outside of the train until the emergency stop at Kinding station.

In the meantime, the ICE was reportedly traveling at 282 kilometers per hour. Show more

When the train started, the man with Hungarian citizenship jumped onto a bracket between two carriages and held on to cable strands - according to his own account, because of his luggage on the train. Witnesses observed the action and made sure that the emergency control center was informed.

The control center identified the ICE train in question, which was traveling from Munich to Lübeck, and informed the train driver. The driver then applied the brakes in a controlled manner on the high-speed line and brought the train to a halt at Kinding station.

Even without a ticket

In the meantime, the ICE was reportedly traveling at 282 kilometers per hour. A police officer who happened to be traveling on the train found the unharmed 40-year-old in Kinding and brought him onto the train. The man was handed over to the Federal Police at Nuremberg Central Station.

Because he was unable to produce a ticket, a preliminary investigation was initiated against him for fraudulently obtaining benefits. He will also be charged with a misdemeanor for "carrying out a disruptive act".