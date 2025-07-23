The seized cocaine is worth many millions of francs. Symbolbild: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Thanks to an attentive farmer, police in southern Germany have seized 200 kilograms of cocaine and arrested three suspected drug dealers. Among them is a 49-year-old Swiss man.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police discover 200 kilograms of cocaine in southern Germany.

An observant farmer put the officers on the trail of the drug dealers.

Three suspected drug dealers were arrested - including a 49-year-old Swiss man. Show more

"That's quite a considerable haul," commented a spokesperson for the State Criminal Police Office in Munich. It is rare for the police to be able to arrest suspects in such quantities at the same time. The gang lost goods worth around ten million euros (around 9.4 million Swiss francs).

A farmer had reportedly informed the police on Monday evening because he had noticed several suspicious, partly masked people at a lonely and remote hall right next to a highway in the district of Kitzingen (Bavaria), who quickly drove away at the sight of him.

Nevertheless, the patrol crews encountered two more men in and in front of the rented hall. They also discovered four vehicles with predominantly French license plates as well as several pallets with conspicuously shaped metal containers, one of which clearly contained a dark powder.

Drug dealer instead of ATM burglar

The officers therefore initially assumed that they might have caught ATM blasters. However, the suspicion of explosives was quickly dispelled and a drug-sniffing dog was used instead: Some of the 20 containers contained 200 kilograms of cocaine. The two men, a 49-year-old Swiss man and a 25-year-old Frenchman, were arrested.

A few minutes later, police officers also arrested a 19-year-old Frenchman nearby who was driving a sports car with a French license plate. All three suspects are now in custody. The international investigation is ongoing.