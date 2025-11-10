The farmer shot two foxes. IMAGO/alimdi

A 52-year-old farmer killed two foxes without a permit - with a weapon that was not authorized for hunting. The man has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A farmer from the Zurich lowlands shot two foxes without a hunting permit and used unauthorized weapons.

During a house search, investigators also discovered unsecured rifles and ammunition.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to a conditional fine and a fine for multiple counts of cruelty to animals and violations of the Weapons Act. Show more

A farmer from the Zurich lowlands allegedly used an Anschütz small-caliber rifle twice last year to shoot a fox. However, the weapon was neither licensed for hunting nor did the 52-year-old have a hunting permit. This is the result of a summary penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland, which is available to the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper.

Stricter rules have applied since the introduction of the Hunting Act in 2023: Farmers are no longer allowed to independently shoot harmful game such as foxes, badgers, martens or wild boars within 100 meters of a house, stable or barn.

Since then, proof of marksmanship has been required for shooting, which must be renewed annually. In addition, only weapons authorized for hunting are permitted and every action must be reported.

Conditional fine and fine

The investigation revealed that the farmer was storing weapons and ammunition unsecured in his bedroom. In addition to several small-caliber rifles, the investigators found a Winchester pump action, a converted carbine rifle, a so-called rabbit killer and 46 openly stored cartridges.

The Swiss man was convicted by summary penalty order for multiple counts of cruelty to animals and violations of the Weapons Act. The court imposed a conditional fine of 80 daily rates of 120 francs each - a total of 9600 francs, which he will only have to pay in the event of a repeat offense during the probationary period. However, the fine of 2,800 francs and the procedural costs of 1,000 francs are absolutely due. He will receive an invoice for this.