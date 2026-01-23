Emergency slaughter due to feed shortages, a drop in milk production caused by heat-stressed animals, and water shortages due to a lack of rainfall: The Farmers' Association is sounding the alarm and calling on the business and political sectors to take action.

The Swiss Farmers' Union is making demands of retailers and policymakers in response to the drought. (Featured image)

The Swiss Farmers' Union (SBV) is concerned about the consistently high temperatures and the ongoing drought, as it stated in a press release on Friday. The specific consequences for the market are drastic.

Since the winter feed had already been used up, farms increasingly turned to reducing their herds—with direct consequences for the meat market. In addition, the association reports a sharp decline in milk production. The reasons for this, in addition to the heat and the feed shortage, include a “new disease that has migrated from warmer regions.”

Calls for Higher Prices

The SBV is therefore appealing to the retail sector. Retailers must not only pay higher prices to producers but also lower their quality standards—for example, for smaller or misshapen vegetables such as potatoes.

Politicians must also step up. The association is calling on the cantons to provide easy access to interest-free operating loans and to show flexibility regarding the repayment of investment loans. This is intended to help alleviate liquidity shortages.

According to the SBV, in the medium and long term, the federal government must set aside sufficient funds to support farms in implementing adaptation and mitigation measures against climate change. In addition, insurance solutions are needed to cover crop losses due to drought.

An open letter from farmers had called on the association to take action at the end of July. In its statement, the association addressed some of these demands but did not address others. One of the letter’s main demands was that the SBV stop opposing environmental and climate policy proposals and instead actively advocate for measures that curb global warming.