Smart cars are in the spotlight at the Shanghai motor show this year. However, a fatal accident shortly before the start of the trade fair draws attention to the issue of safety.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Electric cars take center stage at this year's auto show in Shanghai.

Smart cars with driver assistance, on the other hand, are only on the sidelines.

The reason for this is an accident before the trade fair in which three people who were driving with driver assistance switched on lost their lives.

The Chinese authorities subsequently banned advertising terms such as "autonomous driving" or "self-driving".

Aircraft reminiscent of drones are also a talking point. Show more

Electric cars are dominating the scene at the auto show in Shanghai this year. However, the topic of autonomous driving is playing less of a role than initially thought.

The reason for the noticeable reluctance is probably a serious accident that occurred just a few weeks before the start of the trade fair. Three people were killed while traveling in a vehicle from the Chinese tech company Xiaomi - with the driver assistance system activated.

The Chinese authorities reacted immediately and tightened the regulations. Misleading advertising terms such as "autonomous driving", "intelligent driving" or "self-driving" may now no longer be used. As a result, many manufacturers also backed away from grandiose announcements about autonomous mobility at the trade fair.

Battery drives have become the norm

Some observers see a potential advantage for German manufacturers in the changing climate: their image may have become somewhat dusty in recent years, but they are still regarded as safe and reliable.

Among the world premieres on show, battery drives are more the norm than eye-catchers. The fiercely competitive Chinese market is characterized by merciless price and innovation competition. Cars should be digitalized, smart and entertaining at the same time. Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius calls it a "supercomputer on wheels".

Without a sophisticated infotainment system, nothing will work in the world's largest car market. Manufacturers advertise the possibility of playing computer games in the back seat. Your own smartphone - whether from Apple or Huawei - must of course be seamlessly integrated. AI-controlled voice assistants, some with technology from the Chinese company DeepSeek, will also be on show.

Assistance systems should become affordable

China's industry leader BYD already caused a stir in the run-up to the trade fair with its new "God's Eye" assistance system. The semi-autonomous driving assistant will be installed as standard in all new BYD models for the first time - from the luxury brand Yangwang to the affordable small car Seagull. The aim is to make such systems affordable for everyone.

What was striking this year was that some manufacturers tried to attract the attention of trade fair visitors with rather unusual vehicles. For example, the traditional Chinese brand Hongqi, the up-and-coming battery manufacturer CATL and XPeng presented concepts for drone-like aircraft - so-called eVTOLs, which are electrically powered and can take off and land vertically.