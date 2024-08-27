A homicide squad is investigating police officers after a young man was fatally wounded by police bullets in Moers. Symbolbild: dpa

A young man allegedly attacked police officers in Moers with knives in his hands. Their shots killed him according to investigations so far. A homicide squad has been set up.

In Moers on the Lower Rhine, a 26-year-old man was fatally injured by police gunfire after an alleged attack on several passers-by, according to police and the public prosecutor's office. By order of the public prosecutor's office in Kleve, a homicide squad has been set up at the Duisburg criminal investigation department, according to a joint statement.

According to the statement, a patrol car crew had been called out on Tuesday afternoon because an unknown man had allegedly assaulted and threatened several passers-by. The officers eventually discovered him. "According to current information, the man is said to have attacked the police officers with two knives in his hands," reported the police and public prosecutor's office.

"In the further course of the operation, police officers used firearms." The 26-year-old was fatally injured as a result. No other people were injured. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. The Duisburg Police Headquarters did not initially provide any further details.

