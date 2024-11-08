Four more people were injured in the collision on the cantonal road between St-Prex and Etoy.
According to initial findings, the 73-year-old driver, who later died at the scene of the accident, first hit the central island of the road and then collided with four oncoming vehicles, as reported by the cantonal police.
