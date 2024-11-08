A 73-year-old man died and several people were injured in an accident between St-Prex and Etoy on Thursday afternoon. Image: Keystone/Gabriel Monnet

A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident involving several cars in the canton of Vaud on Thursday afternoon.

SDA

Four more people were injured in the collision on the cantonal road between St-Prex and Etoy.

According to initial findings, the 73-year-old driver, who later died at the scene of the accident, first hit the central island of the road and then collided with four oncoming vehicles, as reported by the cantonal police.

Accident mortel sur la route cantonale à St-Prex



Jeudi, vers 15h00, la Centrale vaudoise police a été avisée par plusieurs témoins qu’un accident impliquant plusieurs véhicules venait de se produire sur la route cantonale entre St-Prex et Etoy.https://t.co/omfYdHLREe — Police vaudoise (@Policevaudoise) November 7, 2024

SDA