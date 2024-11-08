  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Canton of Vaud Fatal traffic accident in St-Prex

SDA

8.11.2024 - 04:43

A 73-year-old man died and several people were injured in an accident between St-Prex and Etoy on Thursday afternoon.
A 73-year-old man died and several people were injured in an accident between St-Prex and Etoy on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Keystone/Gabriel Monnet

A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident involving several cars in the canton of Vaud on Thursday afternoon.

08.11.2024, 04:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident involving several cars in the canton of Vaud on Thursday afternoon.
  • Four other people were injured in the collision on the cantonal road between St-Prex and Etoy.
Show more

Four more people were injured in the collision on the cantonal road between St-Prex and Etoy.

According to initial findings, the 73-year-old driver, who later died at the scene of the accident, first hit the central island of the road and then collided with four oncoming vehicles, as reported by the cantonal police.

SDA