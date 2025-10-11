A 58-year-old man is said to have killed his daughter in the Black Forest district. Archivbild: dpa

A family dispute escalates: A 58-year-old man reportedly breaks into his ex-wife's house, locks her and their son out - and takes control of their daughter. With fatal consequences.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man is said to have killed his daughter during a family conflict south of Freiburg.

Alerted police officers watched through a window as the man used violence against his daughter.

In order to prevent the man from continuing his actions, an officer shot at him through the window. Show more

A man is said to have killed his daughter during a family dispute south of Freiburg. The 58-year-old is said to have entered his ex-wife's house against her will, locked her and their son out and taken control of their daughter, according to the public prosecutor's office and the State Office of Criminal Investigation.

When the police arrived, they observed through a window how "the father used massive violence against his daughter". In order to prevent the man from continuing his actions, an officer shot at him through the window. As it turned out later, the man was hit. However, he was initially able to retreat with his daughter to an area of the house that could not be seen from outside.

Rescue service determines death

Shortly afterwards, more police officers entered the building. They found the man - and his lifeless daughter. The emergency services were only able to determine her death. The father was injured, but according to initial findings, his life is not in danger. He was arrested without resistance and was taken to hospital.

According to the investigators, the German had driven to his divorced wife on Saturday to pick up their children for the weekend. Prior to this, there is said to have been an argument on the phone. The man had already rammed his car into a garden fence and a flower pot on the driveway to the house.

The mother and brother of the child who was killed are receiving medical and psychological care. The Baden-Württemberg State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the use of firearms by the police. The investigators did not initially provide any further details.