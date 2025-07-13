The two vehicles involved in the grassland after the collision on Hirzel. Kantonspolizei Zürich

In a collision between two cars in Hirzel on Sunday afternoon, all five people in the vehicles were injured, including two children.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a serious accident on Zugerstrasse, a car carrying a father and his son crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an oncoming car with three occupants.

All five people were injured, two of whom had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Zugerstrasse remained closed until the evening and the police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. Show more

At around 2:45 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving downhill on Zugerstrasse towards Sihlbrugg. His 6-year-old son was in the car with him. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, the man's vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane at the exit of the so-called Jubor curve. There it collided head-on with an oncoming car in which the 40-year-old driver, his 36-year-old wife and their 4-year-old son were also in the car. The force of the impact caused both cars to skid across the sidewalk, crash over the embankment, which was several meters high, and come to a halt in the grassland.

All five occupants were injured in the accident. Two people were flown to hospital by rescue helicopter and three others were transported by ambulance to various hospitals. Initial findings indicate that the injuries of all those involved are minor to moderate.

A suction excavator was used to absorb the leaking fluids from the vehicles involved in the accident into the grassland. As a result, there is no danger to people or the environment. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office.

Due to the accident, Zugerstrasse had to be closed to all traffic on both sides between the Morgental junction in Hirzel and the traffic circle in Sihlbrugg until 7:30 pm. The fire department set up a detour.