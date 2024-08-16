When opening his suitcase, a man from Dülmen (Germany) discovered the uninvited guest. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Steffen Schellhorn

A moment of shock for a man returning from vacation in Dülmen (Germany): While clearing out his suitcase, the man finds a scorpion between his clothes.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family man from Dülmen (Germany) discovered a stowaway in his luggage.

There was a scorpion in the suitcase.

Apparently the animal had crawled into the suitcase unnoticed before the return journey from Turkey to Germany. Show more

A family man from Dülmen (Germany) discovered a scorpion among T-shirts and souvenirs in his suitcase after returning from his vacation in Turkey. As the German newspaper "Bild" reports, the man slammed the suitcase shut immediately after discovering the poisonous arachnid and informed the authorities. An employee of the public order office who was called to the scene also dared to take a look inside the suitcase - and alerted the fire department.

"They packed the suitcase in a secure box and sent it to the Coesfeld district's Lower Nature Conservation Authority. The scorpion was then taken out of the suitcase and secured," said a spokesperson for the small town in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In the meantime, an employee of the Lower Nature Conservation Authority has freed the animal from the suitcase and placed it in a plastic box with a sufficient supply of air and moisture. "It is currently suspected that it is a bark scorpion," it says. However, a final assessment has yet to be carried out by an expert. On Monday, the vacation horror will be taken to TerraZoo Rheinberg, where it will find a new home.