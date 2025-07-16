A German surprised by the flood drowned in northern France. (symbolic image). Bild: dpa

Drama on a beach in northern France: a German surprised by the tide drowns while a courageous woman jumps into the waves to save his children.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 47-year-old man has drowned on the coast of northern France.

The German was surprised by a sudden high tide.

His children were rescued by a vigilant local resident who had heard cries for help. Show more

A 47-year-old German man was surprised by the tide on the coast of northern France and drowned. As the French private broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the fire department, the rescue workers on the beach at Audresselles were unable to resuscitate the father of the family. Two of the man's children, aged 9 and 13, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The local newspaper "La Voix du Nord" reported that the father, his three children and a couple of friends had been surprised by the tide on the beach.

Resident heard cries for help from her balcony

A local resident, who heard cries for help and recognized their plight from her balcony, alerted the rescue services and threw herself into the water. "She managed to save the three children," a firefighter told the newspaper. The children were screaming and one of them was holding on to their father the whole time, the woman said.

At the time of the accident, the weather in the coastal area was turbulent. The newspaper reported that the waves had been beating against the rocks in strong gusts of wind.