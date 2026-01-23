A 29-year-old father drowned in a lake near Berlin in front of his young daughter. The two were out on a SUP when the board suddenly tipped over. The man went under immediately.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SUP outing ends fatally: A 29-year-old father falls from his board into the water on a lake near Berlin and drowns.

The child, who was with him on the SUP, was brought to safety in time by rescuers.

The SLRG warns of cold shocks on hot days—a possible cause of death in this tragic swimming accident.

The SUP outing ended in tragedy: A 29-year-old father drowned over the weekend while stand-up paddling with his daughter on Lake Wandlitz, north of Berlin. The news site “Tag24” was the first to report on the tragic accident. According to the report, the girl was rescued.

According to current information, the man was out on the lake with his daughter in the early evening when both suddenly fell into the water. While witnesses were able to rescue the girl, the father disappeared beneath the waves. What makes this particularly tragic is that the victim’s wife had to watch the rescue operation unfold. She was cared for on site by emergency responders and counselors.

A large contingent of rescue workers searched for him using a helicopter, a thermal imaging camera, and an underwater drone. About two and a half hours later, his lifeless body was discovered and recovered. The reason why the man went under remains unclear at this time. Investigators are examining the circumstances of his death.

Cold shock is very dangerous

Cold shock is considered a possible cause of death. Stand-up paddlers face the problem of being exposed to direct sunlight, which can cause their bodies to overheat. If they then fall into the water, cold shock can occur. The current heat wave, which is also affecting Germany, is drawing many people to lakes and rivers.

The Swiss Life-Saving Society (SLRG) has been warning for years that, especially on hot days, jumping into significantly cooler water can be life-threatening. In what is known as cold shock, the body reacts to the sudden temperature change with uncontrolled gasping for breath, a sharp rise in heart rate, and increased blood pressure. In the worst-case scenario, this can lead to cardiac arrhythmia, circulatory failure, or loss of consciousness.

The most important rule for lifeguards is therefore: Never jump into the water when you’re overheated. Instead, let your body slowly acclimate to the cooler water temperature. Especially on hot summer days, when there’s a particularly large difference between air and water temperatures, these simple rules can make all the difference.