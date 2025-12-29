A father found his kidnapped daughter in the US state of Texas after just a few hours thanks to the tracking function on his smartphone. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

A 15-year-old girl goes for a walk with her dog on Christmas Day and is abducted. Her father then uses cell phone tracking - and is able to rescue his daughter from the kidnapper's hands shortly afterwards.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Christmas Day, a 15-year-old girl disappears while walking her dog in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

Shortly afterwards, her father is able to track her down in a remote area thanks to the smartphone's parental control function.

Hours later, the man finds the daughter and the dog in a pickup truck - together with the kidnapper. Show more

The kidnapping case in the suburb of Porter near Houston in the US state of Texas is currently causing a stir.

A father was able to free his daughter from the hands of a kidnapper at Christmas after he tracked down the 15-year-old using the location function on her smartphone.

According to the British newspaper "The Guardian", the teenager went for a walk with her dog on Christmas Day and did not return home at the time agreed with her parents.

The father helps his daughter to escape

As a result, the father uses the smartphone's parental control function to locate his daughter's cell phone. The signal leads him to a remote, partially wooded area three kilometers away in neighboring Harris County.

There, the father finds the teenage girl and the dog in a pickup truck - along with a partially unclothed 23-year-old man, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The father then helped his daughter to escape and immediately alerted the police.

The young woman remained physically unharmed

The young woman remained physically unharmed during the abduction. According to the authorities, the perpetrator had previously threatened her with a knife and dragged her off the street.

Statements from witnesses to the kidnapping provided clues about the vehicle and the kidnapper. Thanks to these clues, the authorities were able to arrest the man shortly afterwards.

Among other things, the kidnapper is accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault on minors. He is still in custody and bail has not yet been set. Under Texas law, serious kidnapping offenses carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

More videos from the department