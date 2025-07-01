  1. Residential Customers
At 37 degrees in the shade Father forgets boy in the car - 2-year-old dies of heatstroke

dpa

1.7.2025 - 19:19

When the father rushed to his two-year-old, who had been forgotten in the car, he was already dead.
Symbolbild: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa-tmn

The emergency call was received in the afternoon when it was 37 degrees outside. A toddler had been forgotten in a completely overheated car.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A two-year-old child was forgotten in a car by his parents in the Catalan town of Valls in north-eastern Spain.
  • The child died of heatstroke.
  • It was not initially known why the father had forgotten his child in the car.
According to media reports, a two-year-old boy was forgotten in the car by his father during the current heatwave in Spain and presumably died of heatstroke. The fire department in the town of Valls, around 80 kilometers southwest of Barcelona, received an emergency call shortly after 3 p.m. and dispatched a rescue team, the newspaper "La Vanguardia" and other media in the region unanimously reported.

When the paramedics arrived on the scene, the father had already taken his son to an air-conditioned room. But all attempts to resuscitate the little boy had failed, according to the reports.

Weather ticker. Ice chaos in Switzerland +++

Weather tickerIce chaos in Switzerland +++ "Significant problems" at Zurich Airport +++ Roads as smooth as glass

In the afternoon, the temperature in the town was around 37 degrees in the shade. Inside a car, however, which acts like a greenhouse in the blazing sun, temperatures can rise to well over 50 degrees. It was not initially known why the father had left his child in the car. The parents reportedly received psychological support and the police opened an investigation.

