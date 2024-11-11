Traditionally, the father of the bride should accompany his daughter down the aisle. However, at the big moment, a 60-year-old Englishman forgets the bride and walks to the groom alone. The video goes viral.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A faux pas happened to a 60-year-old father at his daughter's wedding.

The father wanted to give his daughter the traditional old age. However, when he went to the priest, something important was forgotten - his own daughter.

The guests and even the groom himself found the incident very amusing and couldn't help but laugh. Show more

What a blunder: in England, the father wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle in the traditional way. But while walking down the aisle, something important was forgotten - his own daughter.

The 60-year-old father was subsequently stopped and made aware of the faux pas. The guests found the whole thing very amusing: even the groom himself couldn't help but laugh.

The video of the wedding faux pas went viral on social media. A misunderstanding was the cause of the hilarious incident. It worked on the second attempt. The father came forward together with the bride and the wedding could go ahead.

