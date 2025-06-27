A car parked in the summer heats up quickly. Symbolbild: Keystone

Police officers free a seven-year-old from a car parked in the summer heat. The annoyed father had left him in extreme danger.

DPA dpa

Police in Slovakia have freed a 7-year-old boy from a car.

The father had previously left the boy in the heat as punishment.

The state police are now considering the legal consequences. Show more

A father in Slovakia left his seven-year-old child in a hot car in a supermarket parking lot. This was announced by the Nitra city police on their Facebook page on Friday. Police officers freed the boy after passers-by became aware of his desperate cries for help.

According to the police statement, the boy had already taken off his T-shirt, was drenched in sweat and very red. However, he was able to communicate with the police officers, who smashed the front side window to free him. The emergency doctor alerted by the police gradually cooled the child down, the police said. Only after he had received initial treatment was it determined that hospitalization was not necessary.

The reason given by the father, who had arrived at the parking lot in the meantime, stunned the law enforcement officers. He had argued with his son and left the boy in the car as punishment for his disobedience. In the meantime, he had gone shopping with his sister. The city police handed the case over to the state police for criminal investigations against the father.