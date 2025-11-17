Taksim Hospital in Istanbul Symbolbild: dpa

After the death of the Hamburg mother and her two children, the father has now also died in Istanbul.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a suspected poisoning by food or chemicals in Istanbul, the father of the family has now also died in hospital after the mother and two children.

However, the official cause of death is still pending.

According to media reports, eleven suspects have now been arrested, including food vendors, employees of the hotel and employees of a pest control company.

The family's hotel has since been evacuated and sealed. Previously, two other tourists from the same hotel had been treated in hospital with symptoms of poisoning. Show more

Following the death of a mother from Hamburg and her two children, the father has now also died in Istanbul. This was announced by the head of the Istanbul Health Directorate, Abdullah Emre Güner, on X. Investigations into the cause of the deaths are continuing.

According to media reports, food poisoning or poisoning by pest control chemicals is suspected. An official report on the cause of death is still pending.

Eleven suspects arrested

According to media reports, eleven suspects have now been arrested, including food vendors, employees of the family's hotel in the Fatih district and employees of a pest control company. It was unclear whether the arrests were connected. The authorities did not comment at first.

The family's hotel has since been evacuated and sealed. Previously, two other tourists from the same hotel had been treated in hospital with symptoms of poisoning. One room had been disinfected with chemicals to control vermin, it was reported.

The father, mother and children had traveled to Istanbul more than a week ago. The family is said to have traveled to the Ortaköy district around midday on Tuesday. This is what the father of the family said before his condition deteriorated, reports the newspaper "Sabah". The family had eaten various street food dishes there.

Turkish city police cordons can be seen near the hotel in the Fatih district where the German tourists who died had been staying. Ahmed Deeb/dpa

Mother and children buried in western Turkey

On Wednesday, the family was initially admitted to hospital with suspected food poisoning due to nausea and vomiting, the state news agency Anadolu reported. The entire family was later taken to hospital again. Both children died first, then the mother died a few hours later. The authorities had a store in the Besiktas district sealed indefinitely.

According to Turkish media, the family has Turkish roots and had traveled to Istanbul on vacation. The Foreign Office confirmed that they were German citizens. The mother and children have since been buried in Afyonkarahisar in western Turkey.