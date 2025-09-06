An Illinois father has shot a bird - and fatally shot his own daughter in the process. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Depositphotos

A father from Illinois wanted to shoot a buzzard. However, the bullet not only hits the bird, but also his 14-year-old daughter. The girl dies and the father is charged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A father from Illinois wants to shoot a bird in a house.

He hits the animal, the bullet then smashes through a window of the building.

Outside the house, it fatally hits the father's daughter. Show more

A father from Waterloo, Illinois, has shot his own daughter in a tragic accident. The 34-year-old wanted to shoot a bird that had flown into a brick building with a handgun. The bullet also hit the bird, reports theNew York Post. The bullet then smashed through a window and hit his own daughter Emma, who was outside.

Rescue workers were quickly on the scene and immediately administered first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emma was eventually taken to a hospital near St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead. She died just a few days before her 15th birthday.

Charge of "negligent shooting"

According to investigators, the father put his arm in the doorway to shoot. He kept his head outside to avoid a ricochet.

The shooter then voluntarily surrendered to the police. He was registered and released pending trial. "There are no words that can adequately describe the pain and gravity of this tragic event," the sheriff's office said. "The death of a child under any circumstances is deeply upsetting."

The man now faces trial for the death of his daughter. However, he has not been charged with manslaughter or assault, only "negligent shooting".