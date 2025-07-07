Epstein had excellent contacts in American high society. Archivbild: dpa

The new leadership of the US Department of Justice had promised clarification in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This is likely to disappoint conspiracy theorists.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An internal FBI document reveals further details about the Epstein case.

According to the document, there is no evidence that there is a "client list" of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There is also no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent people into making the abuse of minors public. Show more

In the abuse scandal surrounding the deceased US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly found no evidence of the involvement of other celebrities. A thorough search of all available information and data has not substantiated the speculation about a client list with the names of US elites, the FBI announced.

There was also no credible evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent people into making public the abuse of minors. The investigation had also not produced any evidence that would justify criminal proceedings against third parties who had not yet been charged.

More than 1000 victims

The arrest of Epstein, who had systematically abused minors over many years, caused a stir in the USA and around the world. In 2019, he committed suicide in his prison cell at the age of 66. Epstein's death caused wild speculation in parts of US society because the financier had excellent contacts in American high society. Presidents and billionaires came and went with him.

According to the FBI, the federal police's investigation confirmed that Epstein had harmed more than a thousand victims. However, the files contained sensitive information about these individuals - further publications were therefore not appropriate. The authority emphasized that spreading unfounded theories would help neither in the investigation nor in the fight against sexual exploitation.

Rejection of the elites fuels conspiracy theories

The FBI also published a video of the corridor of a correctional facility, which is supposed to prove that no one entered Epstein's cell on the night of his death. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino had recently left no doubt that he considers Epstein's suicide to be proven. "There is no DNA, no audio recordings, no fingerprints, no suspects, no accomplices, no clues, nothing," he told Fox News.

Bongino - like many other right-wing conspiracy theorists - had himself spread the idea in his previous job as an ultra-conservative radio host that Epstein's death may have been a murder by influential elites so that he could not betray them in the upcoming trial. Bongino had promised his listeners that he would bring clarity to the infamous case. As deputy head of the FBI, he is now distancing himself from his earlier allegations.

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk recently added further fuel to the fire amid furious estrangement from US President Donald Trump, for whom Musk had worked as a close adviser. Musk claimed that the US president's name could be found in documents relating to Epstein, which is why they would not be made public. However, Musk did not provide any evidence and had already made unfounded allegations of sexual abuse against critics in the past.