Guthrie missing persons case FBI releases first photo of suspect

dpa

10.2.2026 - 20:59

The mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie (pictured) is missing. (archive picture)
Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for a week. Now the FBI has released photos of a suspect for the first time.

10.02.2026, 20:59

10.02.2026, 21:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie has been missing for more than a week.
  • Investigators believe she has been kidnapped.
  • The FBI has now published photos and videos of a suspect for the first time.
Show more

In the case of the mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for more than a week, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first photos and videos of a suspect.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the images show an armed person who apparently tampered with a camera at the front door of Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, on the morning of her disappearance. The images and videos were reconstructed from previously inaccessible residual data, Patel said on the X platform.

FBI shows photo of suspect in Guthrie missing persons case
Image: dpa

Image: dpa

FBI shows photo of suspect in Guthrie missing persons case
Image: dpa

Image: dpa

According to the report, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office in Arizona have been working with private companies for more than a week to recover lost or damaged video and image material.

First payment deadline has passed

The footage that has now been released is said to be from data left behind in technical background systems after surveillance equipment was removed from the crime scene.

Police find traces of blood. Mysterious case: Mother of US presenter apparently abducted

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been missing since the end of January. Investigators believe she was abducted. Guthrie and her two siblings had repeatedly contacted the largely unknown suspected kidnapper(s) in video messages over the past few days following several blackmail letters, most recently hinting at a possible ransom payment.

A deadline for payment of six million US dollars (around 4.6 million Swiss francs), which had been demanded in a letter, expired on Monday evening - the consequences are unclear.

The FBI had recently offered a reward of 50,000 US dollars for information leading to the discovery of Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

