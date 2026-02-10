The home (foreground) of missing woman, Nancy Guthrie, in Tuscon, Arizona. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara

The mother of US presenter Savannah Guthrie has been missing for more than a week. The case has attracted a great deal of attention in the USA. On Tuesday, the FBI published photos of a suspect for the first time, and shortly afterwards an arrest was made.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie has been missing for more than a week.

Investigators believe she has been kidnapped.

The FBI published photos and videos of a suspect for the first time on Tuesday (local time).

A short time later, a person was arrested. Show more

An arrest has been made in the case of pensioner Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing in the USA for around ten days. The Pima County Sheriff's Office announced that a person had been arrested with the support of the FBI and was to be questioned in connection with Guthrie's disappearance. The broadcaster NBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that it was a man. CNN also reported the arrest - although no charges have been brought.

Subject detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/B2pgIwqODt — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 11, 2026

There has been no trace of the mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie for around ten days. The FBI published photos and video footage of a masked suspect on Tuesday. The arrest was made hours later, as the media have now reported.

FBI shows photo of suspect in Guthrie missing persons case The FBI has released the first images of a suspect. Image: Keystone/FBI via AP According to the information released, the images originate from data residues that were stored in technical background systems after surveillance devices were removed from the crime scene. Image: Keystone/FBI via AP FBI shows photo of suspect in Guthrie missing persons case The FBI has released the first images of a suspect. Image: Keystone/FBI via AP According to the information released, the images originate from data residues that were stored in technical background systems after surveillance devices were removed from the crime scene. Image: Keystone/FBI via AP

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the footage shows an armed person who apparently tampered with a camera at the front door of Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, on the morning of her disappearance. The images and videos were reconstructed from previously inaccessible residual data, Patel said on the X platform.

According to the report, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office in Arizona have been working with private companies for more than a week to recover lost or damaged video and image material.

The mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie (pictured) is missing. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/AP/Evan Vucci

First payment deadline has passed

The footage that has now been released is said to be from leftover data that was stored in technical background systems after surveillance equipment was removed from the crime scene.

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. According to investigators, a family member had brought Nancy Guthrie home on the evening of January 31. The following morning, the family realized that she had disappeared. The investigators assume that she had been abducted. They combed the neighborhood and interviewed people.

Guthrie and her two siblings had repeatedly contacted the largely unknown suspected kidnapper(s) in video messages over the past few days following several letters of blackmail, most recently hinting at a possible ransom payment.

A deadline for payment of six million US dollars (around 4.6 million Swiss francs), which had been demanded in a letter, expired on Monday evening - the consequences are unclear.

The FBI had recently offered a reward of 50,000 US dollars for information leading to the discovery of Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.