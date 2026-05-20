Residents walk past a police officer standing near barricades in Bolivia. Bild: Juan Karita/AP/dpa

The Swiss government advises against travel to Bolivia. There have been violent demonstrations in La Paz and the situation is very tense. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has adjusted its travel advice.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs advises against traveling to Bolivia.

Spontaneous strikes, protest marches, demonstrations, unrest and road blockades have been frequent in Bolivia since the beginning of May.

The most important access routes to La Paz have been largely interrupted. Show more

Following violent demonstrations in Bolivia's capital La Paz, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) adjusted its travel advice on Wednesday. The federal government advises against traveling to Bolivia. The situation is very tense and further developments are uncertain.

Spontaneous strikes, protest marches, demonstrations, unrest and road blockades have been frequent in Bolivia since the beginning of May and are possible at any time, according to the FDFA travel advice.

Access routes to La Paz interrupted

The most important access routes to La Paz have been largely interrupted. This is particularly affecting deliveries of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Travelers are therefore advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings. According to the FDFA, the Swiss embassy would also only have limited possibilities to support travelers leaving the affected regions in the event of blockades.

Ongoing protests

On Monday, demonstrators, including mining workers, farmers and teachers as well as supporters of former head of state Evo Morales, tried to force their way into the main square in La Paz in front of the government palace.

Citing the police, the ABI news agency reported that stones and fireworks were thrown, cars were set on fire and several public institutions were stormed and looted. The police used tear gas. At least 95 people were arrested, according to ABI. The South American country has been in a deep economic crisis for years, which has repeatedly triggered protests.