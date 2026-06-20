Following the rejection of the 10-million initiative, FDP Co-President Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher is calling for a change of course in spatial planning. To combat the housing shortage, Switzerland must once again be able to build more, she said in an interview with Tamedia newspapers.

The current strategy of inward densification is not enough, said the St. Gallen National Council member. In addition to making better use of existing building zones, she added, there must also be the option to rezone new land for construction. “We should rezone land,” said Vincenz-Stauffacher. The FDP politician emphasized that this is not about “concreting over” Switzerland. Rather, cantons and municipalities should once again be given more leeway in designating new building zones.

In addition, the FDP is calling for the relaxation of protection regulations and restrictions on objections. The conversion of vacant office space into apartments must also be made easier. Across Switzerland, over three million square meters of office space stands vacant, said Vincenz-Stauffacher. Theoretically, this could yield up to 30,000 apartments.

The FDP is thus responding to concerns about rising rents and a shortage of housing, which played a central role in the referendum campaign on the 10-Million Initiative. Vincenz-Stauffacher said the party wants to make the dream of home ownership possible again. For the fall session, the FDP is planning a package of legislative proposals on the topic of housing.