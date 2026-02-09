FDP member of the Council of States Thierry Burkart is newly in love. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Politics meets football: FDP member of the Council of States Thierry Burkart makes his first public and official appearance with his new partner - and she used to play in the top women's league.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you FDP Councillor of States Thierry Burkart has a new partner.

Melina Salaorni is a former footballer and political advisor.

The couple first appeared together in public. Show more

Now it's official: FDP member of the Council of States Thierry Burkart is engaged again. The 50-year-old politician appeared in public for the first time at the weekend with his new partner Melina Salaorni at the Feldschlösschen brewery anniversary.

The political advisor and former FC St. Gallen footballer, who is around 20 years younger than Burkart, had already appeared with him at an awards ceremony in the fall.

According to Blick, the German-Italian dual citizen Salaorni is passionate about football: she played for FC St. Gallen 1879 in the Women's Super League, the highest Swiss women's league. She played her last game there in April 2016.

There has been speculation about a possible relationship for around a year. The couple now seem to have confirmed the rumors with their joint appearance. Both appeared relaxed and in good spirits at the event.