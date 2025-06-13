The EU treaty package is now public and has been released for consultation by the Federal Council. Parties and other circles can comment until the fall.

The EU treaty package is public and is open for consultation until October.

This will be followed by parliamentary consultation, with a referendum planned for 2027 at the earliest.

Transitional rules with the EU will apply from the end of 2024, the research agreement will be signed in November. Show more

The EU treaty package is now publicly accessible. The Federal Council approved it on Friday and sent it out for consultation by the end of October. To implement the package, 32 federal laws will have to be amended and three new ones created.

Political parties, social partners, cantons, municipalities and other interested parties have until the fall to comment on the package, as announced by the federal government. After that - probably in the first quarter of 2026 - the Federal Council will submit the mammoth bill to parliament. A referendum in the election year 2027 or even later is considered certain in view of the fundamental opposition of the SVP.

There is therefore still a long way to go before the treaties are implemented. Switzerland and the EU have therefore defined transitional rules on the scope of their partnership for the phase from the end of 2024 until the package comes into force. According to the Federal Council, it will sign a joint declaration to this effect with the EU Commission in Brussels on June 24.

The agreement on Switzerland's participation in EU research programs is expected to be signed by the Federal Council in November, as it reiterated. This will enable Switzerland's retroactive association to Horizon Europe, the Euratom program and the Digital Europe program as of 1 January 2025.

"Package is not a turning point in Swiss foreign policy"

According to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the new package of agreements with the EU secures the bilateral path with a stable legal basis. "It does not represent a turning point in Swiss foreign policy," said Cassis. Switzerland's independence remains intact.

The package safeguards prosperity and security in Switzerland, Cassis told the media in Bern on Friday. The Federal Council had previously approved the treaty package at its meeting and opened the consultation process.

Cassis spoke of an "important stage in stabilizing and further developing relations with the EU". Good relations with Brussels remain indispensable.

Six months after the substantive conclusion of the negotiations, everything had now been legally approved and the treaty texts had been translated into the national languages, said Cassis. In recent months, the Federal Council had taken important decisions on wage protection, research cooperation, the referendum, the electricity agreement and the safeguard clause on immigration.

Together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, Justice Minister Beat Jans and Energy Minister Albert Rösti, he had kept the public regularly informed. Cassis stated that the status quo in relations with the EU was not an option. "That would have had negative consequences in many respects," he said.