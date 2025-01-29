The Federal Council is planning to ban the adoption of children from abroad, it announced on Wednesday. sda

The Federal Council is planning to ban the adoption of children from abroad, as it announced on Wednesday.

This decision is based on the conclusions of a group of experts who came to the conclusion that abuses in international adoptions cannot be completely ruled out.

The ban is intended as a measure to minimize the risk of abuse and provide the best possible protection for those affected. Show more

The Federal Council wants to ban the adoption of children from abroad. It announced this on Wednesday. A group of experts had come to the conclusion that abuse could not be ruled out. A ban is the best way to protect those affected.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) has been tasked with preparing a consultation draft for a ban on international adoptions by the end of 2026 at the latest, as the Federal Council wrote. It regrets that irregularities have occurred on a large scale in the past. It also regrets that the authorities have not fulfilled their responsibility towards the children and their families.

Confederation and cantons have already done a lot

The expert group's report shows that the Confederation and the cantons have already done a great deal to make the practice of international adoptions more transparent and safer. There are examples of adoptions that have been carried out correctly and have been successful. However, even with the revised, effective adoption law and the use of considerable resources, it remains uncertain whether abuses can be completely prevented.

The expert panel also addressed the question of how important it is for adopted persons to obtain information about their family of origin. According to the report, the people concerned must always have the opportunity to obtain the necessary information.

