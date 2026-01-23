The Federal Council is currently refraining from declaring a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought and heat. At this time, the situation can be managed using existing structures.

According to Federal Council spokesperson Nicole Lamon, the Federal Council discussed the consequences of the hot summer on Wednesday. At this time, she said, it is not necessary to declare a state of emergency. (File photo)

The federal government is in dialogue with the cantons and other authorities to regularly assess the situation, Federal Council spokesperson Nicole Lamon told the media on Wednesday in Bern. Earlier, the Federal Council had discussed the consequences of the extreme heat wave during its meeting.

According to Lamon, declaring a state of emergency is not necessary at this time. Therefore, the cantons are taking the lead in dealing with the consequences of the weather. They bear the responsibility, and the federal government is supporting them within the framework of the legal requirements.

According to Lamon, agriculture has been particularly hard hit. The Department of Economic Affairs, which is responsible for this area, has already taken several measures in recent weeks.

The Federal Council will reassess the situation soon, Lamon said. Environment Minister Albert Rösti will answer questions on the topic this afternoon on the sidelines of his press conference on the AI summit.