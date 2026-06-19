The public debate on the planned expansions of national highways and railway infrastructure for the coming decades can now begin. The Federal Council has opened the public consultation on the proposal, which also addresses areas where expansion will not take place.

Europa Bridge in Zurich: The Federal Council has opened the consultation process on its expansion plans for roads and railways. (Featured image)

For rail, the connection between Biel and Geneva is to be improved by 2030. By 2035, quarter-hourly service between Bern and Zurich and half-hourly service between Basel and Zurich, as well as between Bern and Lucerne, are to be introduced.

Expansions of the Geneva Cornavin and Basel train stations are planned for 2045, as well as the first phase of the Lucerne train station. The Federal Council notes that, in order to fund these construction projects, the one-per-thousand VAT levy for the Rail Infrastructure Fund—which is set to expire in 2030—must be extended. This requires a referendum.

However, the Federal Council also intends to make cuts: 68 small and medium-sized projects that Parliament has already approved are to be scrapped. These projects have a total budget of 2.5 billion francs. The Federal Council stated that the reasons for this are limited financial resources and the need to reprioritize, as called for in an expert report.

The federal government plans to expand national highways in areas where traffic jams are frequent or where drivers are forced to take alternative routes. The sections of the A1 between Aarau-Ost and the Birrfeld interchange in the canton of Aargau, and between Perly and Bernex in the canton of Geneva, are to be expanded to six lanes.

Thirty-one projects totaling approximately 16 billion francs, which were previously part of the strategic development program for national highways, will not be pursued further. These include the A1 expansion projects between Schönbühl and Kirchberg in the canton of Bern and between Le Vengeron (GE) and Nyon (VD), which were rejected by voters in 2024.

The consultation period runs until October 9. Parliament is expected to receive the government’s message on the proposal in early 2027.