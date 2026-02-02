  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Alternative to higher value added tax Federal Council overturns billion-euro idea - everyone should pay in the end

Sven Ziegler

2.2.2026

Karin Keller-Sutter does not want a property gains tax.
Karin Keller-Sutter does not want a property gains tax.
Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

According to experts, a new property gains tax at federal level could generate billions and would make more economic sense than higher VAT. But Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter blocked it.

02.02.2026, 10:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Federal experts recommend a property gains tax instead of higher value-added or consumption taxes.
  • Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter rejected the proposal despite high revenues.
  • Cantons and the real estate industry warn of higher costs for developers and buyers.
Show more

A tax idea with great revenue potential is once again causing political debate. As the Tages-Anzeiger reported today, a group of experts appointed by the Federal Council recommended the introduction of a nationwide property gains tax over a year ago.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter nevertheless decided against it. Instead, the Federal Council wants to finance the rearmament of the army and the 13th AHV pension by increasing VAT. In addition, the capital withdrawal tax on payments from the second and third pillars is also to increase.

An increase in VAT will make consumer goods and services more expensive across the board - from food to everyday expenses. This is particularly noticeable for households with lower incomes, who have to spend a larger proportion of their budget on consumption.

Effects on your wallet. The Federal Council wants to dig deeper into your pocket again

Effects on your walletThe Federal Council wants to dig deeper into your pocket again

Economists see alternatives. According to the expert group, a property gains tax could generate around one billion francs a year for the federal government - significantly more than the planned increase in capital gains tax.

Cantons oppose new levies

Experts argue that property gains are often due to location development and public investment rather than individual performance.

A recent example from the canton of Zurich shows just how politically sensitive interventions in real estate gains are. This winter, the cantonal government withdrew a proposal that the canton should receive 25 percent of municipal property gains tax in future.

The outcome of the consultation was clear: Practically all parties, 86 municipalities and their associations rejected the proposal. They argued that they themselves would have to make high infrastructure investments due to population growth. As a result, the cantonal government decided not to submit a proposal to the cantonal council at all.

Political conflict on the horizon

Despite the economic arguments, the chances of a federal solution are considered slim. Many members of parliament own property themselves, and the homeowners' association has strong political roots.

Nevertheless, SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth is calling for the Federal Council to examine a property gains tax and submit a proposal to parliament. Increases in the value of real estate are "almost always the result of the general development of a location and infrastructure upgrades", financed by the general public.

It remains to be seen whether the proposal will find a majority in parliament.

More from the economy

Trial. Disturbed personality development in the accused from Aesch BL

TrialDisturbed personality development in the accused from Aesch BL

Domestic violence. Canton of Fribourg wants to improve monitoring of domestic violence

Domestic violenceCanton of Fribourg wants to improve monitoring of domestic violence

National economy. Situation on the Swiss labor market continues to brighten

National economySituation on the Swiss labor market continues to brighten