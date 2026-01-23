The Swiss government, together with twelve other national governments, is participating in an initiative for the early reconstruction of Gaza. According to the European Commission, several hundred million euros were raised at the initiative's launch.

Access to water is limited in Gaza. A new initiative aims to ensure basic water supply for the population.

The so-called “Team Gaza Initiative” is intended to coordinate early reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip, the European Commission announced Monday in Brussels. The goal is to restore basic services for the population.

A total of 883.6 million euros (approximately 817.8 million Swiss francs) has been allocated for this purpose. According to the press release, in addition to the Federal Council, the governments of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Commission, are participating in the initiative.

The initiative was launched at the second meeting of the Donor Group for Palestine in Brussels, which was attended by 65 delegations. Switzerland was also represented.