Stricter capital adequacy requirements, more powers for the financial market supervisory authority and designation of responsible persons at banks: with these measures, the Federal Council wants to learn lessons from the CS debacle and tighten up the too-big-to-fail provisions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Friday, it decided on the initial parameters and opened the first of several consultations. In doing so, it drew on its own report on banking stability from April 2024 and the work of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on the CS emergency merger.

Stricter capital requirements are planned for systemically important banks with subsidiaries abroad - namely UBS. In future, 100% of the book value of foreign subsidiaries will have to be deducted from the parent company's hard equity. At present, only partial backing is required.

Strengthening equity

Losses in the value of these subsidiaries should therefore no longer affect the hard equity of the parent company in Switzerland. According to the Federal Council, this will strengthen the equity of the parent company in Switzerland. The government does not want a general increase in equity capital.

The financial market supervisory authority Finma is to be given more supervisory powers and will be able to order measures earlier and more effectively if necessary. If a bank does not behave correctly, the supervisory authority should be able to impose a fine on it.

The Federal Council wants all banks to have to name responsible persons in future. If misconduct occurs, this can have an impact on variable remuneration. If responsibility is clearly assigned, targeted sanctions could be imposed, the Federal Council writes in its decision.

Cancellation or reduction of bonuses

There is talk of canceling or reducing bonuses that have not yet been paid out, reclaiming variable remuneration or measures imposed by FINMA, such as the withdrawal of a guarantee or a ban on practicing a profession. The banks are to define who is responsible for what within the bank in a document.

The Federal Council is planning stricter requirements for systemically important Swiss banks. One of them is UBS. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to oblige today's four systemically important banks - UBS, Postfinance, Raiffeisen and Zürcher Kantonalbank - to set blocking periods for at least part of their bonuses. In the event of misconduct, bonuses that have been awarded but not yet transferred must be reduced or canceled.

They must also be able to reclaim variable remuneration that has already been paid. All banks must adhere to minimum principles enshrined in law with regard to variable remuneration. In the event of mismanagement by senior executives, the bank should hold them accountable with remuneration measures.

The Federal Council still does not want a ban on bonuses. This is because without this variable remuneration, higher fixed salaries could be paid. These in turn would increase the fixed costs of the financial institutions. This would make it more difficult to reduce a bank's costs in times of crisis, the Federal Council points out.

First of several consultations

The Federal Council has already opened the first consultation on the Capital Adequacy Ordinance on Friday, until September 29. It wants stricter provisions for the valuation of assets - such as software or deferred tax assets - that are not sufficiently valuable in a crisis. It also wants to adjust the liquidity requirements.

In future, banks will be required to submit information and scenarios, including analyses. Finma and the responsible authorities should be able to use the documents to assess the banks' situation in a liquidity crisis at any time. These provisions are to apply from January 2027 at the earliest.

The Federal Council intends to open the consultation on capital adequacy requirements for foreign subsidiaries in the fall. It is planning a further consultation on the other regulations in the first half of 2026. A further consultation on amending the Liquidity Ordinance is due to start in the first half of 2026.