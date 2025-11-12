The Swiss ID card with biometric data will be available from the end of 2026. Swiss citizens will be free to choose whether they want a biometric or a conventional ID. (symbolic image) Keystone

From the end of 2026, Swiss citizens will be able to apply for a new identity card with a fingerprint and facial scan - on a voluntary basis. The Federal Council wants to ensure freedom of travel within the EU.

From the end of 2026, a voluntary biometric ID with a facial image and fingerprints on a chip will be available in Switzerland.

The biometric ID is intended to provide better protection against misuse and will cost the same as the conventional version.

The Federal Council recommends the biometric ID for EU travel, as it complies with EU standards. Show more

The Federal Council is preparing the introduction of a biometric identity card (ID). A facial image and two fingerprints will be stored on the chip of this card. The new ID will be available from the end of 2026 and its use will be voluntary.

The biometric data is intended to better protect the ID against misuse, as stated in Wednesday's press release. The same fee will be charged for a new ID with or without a chip. This was proposed by a working group made up of representatives from the Confederation and cantons as well as the price watchdog.

Swiss citizens can choose between a biometric and a conventional ID depending on their needs. The Federal Council recommends the biometric variant for travel within the EU. EU countries have only been issuing biometric ID cards since 2021, it writes. The biometric ID should guarantee freedom of travel in the EU.

The introduction of the biometric ID requires organizational adjustments. On Wednesday, the Federal Council therefore submitted the revision of the Ordinance on Identity Cards and the Ordinance on Identity Cards for Swiss Citizens for consultation. This will last until February 28, 2026.