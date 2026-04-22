Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is sticking to her guns: the big bank UBS should be required to back its holdings in foreign subsidiaries entirely with hard core capital. Keystone (Archivbild)

The Federal Council draws conclusions from the CS disaster and adopts a regulatory package with stricter rules for banks. UBS describes the higher capital requirements as "extreme".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is responding to the collapse of Credit Suisse with stricter capital adequacy rules for systemically important banks.

In future, foreign subsidiaries will have to be more strongly secured with hard capital, which will affect UBS in particular.

The aim is to increase the stability of the financial system and reduce the risk for taxpayers Show more

This article was last comprehensively updated at 18:18.

The Federal Council wants to stick to its guns: systemically important banks should have to back their holdings in foreign subsidiaries entirely with hard equity. Parliament will now decide on the controversial regulation. With additional amendments to the ordinance, however, the Federal Council is going less far than initially planned.

The aim of the regulations is to strengthen the too-big-to-fail principle. On Wednesday, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch to Parliament on amendments to the Banking Act. Its proposals are a consequence of the collapse of the major bank Credit Suisse (CS) and the forced emergency merger of CS with UBS in March 2023.

Since then, banking regulation has been a topic of discussion in the Federal Council, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the media in Bern. "The Federal Council has expressly instructed me to say that it is in absolute agreement on the analysis and the necessary measures." There are gaps in the current too-big-to-fail dispositive.

In fact, only UBS is affected

In the case of CS, it was shown that investments in foreign subsidiaries were insufficiently secured with hard equity. The new requirements in the Banking Act are intended to remedy this. In fact, they only affect UBS.

UBS, and possibly other systemically important banks in the future, will have to fully back investments in foreign subsidiaries at the parent company with common equity tier 1 capital. Today, around half of this is possible with debt capital. The new requirement is to be introduced over seven years.

It is intended to ensure that banks can sell foreign subsidiaries in full or in part in a crisis without negative consequences for the capital ratios of the parent company as long as they can still act independently. This should make it less likely that a bank will have to be wound up.

Federal Council speaks of compromise

Keller-Sutter said that this solution had been worked out with the National Bank and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma and spoke of a compromise that did not interfere with entrepreneurial freedom any more than necessary. Immediately after the collapse of CS, much more far-reaching demands were made in some cases.

Discussed alternatives - such as a general increase in equity or the spin-off of the US business - were not proportionate. "No regulation can prevent a future crisis," said Keller-Sutter. "Our task is to reduce the risks to an acceptable level."

Global systemically important banks would become more stable with the new requirements, and the financial center would be strengthened as a result. And any damage to taxpayers would be reduced. UBS has been fiercely opposing the new requirements for months, and there has also been criticism from the banking sector.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council also brought amendments to the Capital Adequacy Ordinance into force at the beginning of 2027 - here it can decide without the involvement of Parliament. With the Capital Adequacy Ordinance, it is making concessions to the industry.

Concessions on the ordinance

As a result of the consultation process, it has decided not to require full backing with hard core capital for deferred tax assets and software. In the case of software, it wants to set a three-year amortization period in line with the EU and only require this for systemically important banks. In addition to UBS, these currently include ZKB, Postfinance and Raiffeisen.

In the case of deferred tax assets, the Federal Council does not want to back them with equity, as this would be an international exception. However, it reserves the right to revert to this waiver if the capital backing of foreign subsidiaries is not adequately implemented by Parliament, as Keller-Sutter said.

According to estimates by the authorities and based on the status quo, the new regulations would lead to an increase of around USD 20 billion in hard capital requirements at UBS's parent company. Two billion francs of this amount is attributable to the changes to the ordinance.

If the regulation had been introduced on January 1, 2026, UBS's effective capital shortfall would have been around USD 9 billion. The additional capital requirements and the additional need for capital depend on future developments and the bank's strategic decisions, said Keller-Sutter.

UBS firmly rejects proposed regulatory package

UBS, meanwhile, firmly rejects the regulatory package, which is "extreme", lacks international coordination and ignores the majority of concerns expressed during the consultation process, the big bank wrote in a statement. "If the proposed measures are adopted, they would have far-reaching consequences for the Swiss economy."

The documents published by the Federal Council "contain assertions that we consider to be misleading", the bank continues. However, as the information has only just been received, all documents and statements made during the Federal Council's press conference are currently being thoroughly reviewed. UBS will make further comments with the results for the first quarter next Wednesday at the latest.

High capital impact estimated

However, the bank is already providing initial figures: it estimates that the total impact on UBS AG's core capital (CET1) would amount to around 22 billion US dollars. This would de facto lead to a minimum CET1 capital ratio at the level of the UBS Group of a high 18.4 percent.

According to UBS, the additional capital of USD 22 billion would come on top of the previously communicated additional capital of around USD 15 billion that UBS must hold as a result of the takeover of Credit Suisse. As a result, UBS would have to hold a total of around USD 37 billion in additional core capital according to its own calculations.

According to the Federal Council's calculation, on the other hand, UBS would have to build up a total of around 20 billion in additional common equity at the parent company due to the new regulations. According to the Federal Council, the effective CET1 capital gap would only amount to around USD 9 billion thanks to the big bank's already good capitalization.

Parliamentary process in view

UBS is keeping an eye on the parliamentary consultation process in connection with the proposed capital adequacy requirements for foreign subsidiaries, it added. The big bank will "continue to contribute facts and analyses that support well-founded decisions".

At the same time, UBS will continue to "examine suitable measures to protect the interests of its shareholders and mitigate the impact on clients and employees as far as possible", according to the statement.