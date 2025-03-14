Federal financesFederal Council requests CHF 666 million for EU programs
Swiss researchers and innovators have recently been able to participate in EU programs again. The transitional provision is linked to a mandatory amount. The Federal Council is requesting CHF 666 million for this purpose. Parliament will decide on this.
On Friday, the federal government approved a total of seven supplementary credits amounting to around CHF 675 million, as announced. CHF 666 million of this is required for the EU programs for research and innovation.
Switzerland's re-association with these programs was part of the negotiations on the overall Switzerland-EU package. Since the beginning of the year, researchers have once again been able to participate in calls for proposals under Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe.
Parliament will decide on Supplement I to the 2025 budget in the summer session. It has budgetary sovereignty.