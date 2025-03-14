Switzerland's regained access to EU research programs costs money. The Federal Council is requesting a supplementary credit of CHF 666 million for the current year. (theme picture) Keystone

Swiss researchers and innovators have recently been able to participate in EU programs again. The transitional provision is linked to a mandatory amount. The Federal Council is requesting CHF 666 million for this purpose. Parliament will decide on this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Friday, the federal government approved a total of seven supplementary credits amounting to around CHF 675 million, as announced. CHF 666 million of this is required for the EU programs for research and innovation.

Switzerland's re-association with these programs was part of the negotiations on the overall Switzerland-EU package. Since the beginning of the year, researchers have once again been able to participate in calls for proposals under Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe.

Parliament will decide on Supplement I to the 2025 budget in the summer session. It has budgetary sovereignty.