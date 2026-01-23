The public consultation on the planned tightening of the Lex Koller has revealed a deep divide between the political camps. While business associations and real estate firms warn of serious disadvantages, parties on both the left and the right welcome the proposal.

The Federal Council's plan to tighten the Lex Koller is dividing politicians and the real estate industry. The housing shortage is also causing heated debates among the general public. Here, several people demonstrated in Zurich to protest the problem. (Archive)

The Federal Council aims to respond to the tight housing market by tightening regulations. In the future, individuals residing abroad will no longer be allowed to purchase shares in publicly traded residential real estate companies. The public comment period on the plans ended on Wednesday.

The SP and SVP supported the bill. They argued that foreign capital was driving up real estate prices.

Business associations, the Center Party, and the Swiss Working Group for Mountain Regions (SAB), however, rejected the plans. They warned of negative consequences for Switzerland as a business location. Several real estate companies threatened to delist from the stock exchange. The proposed audit requirement is unrealistic, said Hiag CEO Marco Feusi.