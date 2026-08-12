The Federal Council still does not want a mandatory referendum on the new agreements between Switzerland and the EU—and thus does not want a majority of the cantons required for the vote. It refuses to add a transitional provision to the Federal Constitution.

Specifically, at its meeting on Wednesday, the cantonal government considered a proposal from the Council of States’ Commission on State Policy (SPK-S). It has requested that the Council of States not consider the proposal, as it announced.

In its statement, the Federal Council reiterated its previous arguments. The Federal Constitution, in its current form, provides for an optional referendum on the package of treaties.

At its core, the issue is what procedures will apply to the referendum on the new treaties with Brussels: If the Federal Council prevails, a simple majority of the electorate will suffice. If, on the other hand, the proposal were linked to a constitutional amendment, as suggested by the Council of States committee, a two-thirds majority of the cantons would also be required for that amendment.

There is also a proposal on the table to hold a mandatory referendum even without a new transitional provision. The Federal Council does not believe the legal requirements for this have been met. Parliament has the final say on the matter.