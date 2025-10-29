In future, very large communication platforms such as Facebook, X, Tiktok and Google will have to offer users a procedure with which they can easily report certain suspected illegal content. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.
On Wednesday, it submitted the Federal Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines for consultation - a good year and a half later than initially announced. The federal government had already announced in April 2023 that it was seeking to regulate large platforms. Since then, the deal has been postponed several times, partly due to the US customs dispute.
The preliminary draft now presented is limited to very large communication platforms and search engines. According to the Federal Council, these have a strong influence on public debate and opinion-forming due to their reach. Services that are used by an average of ten percent of the permanent Swiss resident population every month - currently around 900,000 users - are considered very large.