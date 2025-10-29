Users of the largest communication platforms and search engines should be able to easily report suspected illegal content in future. (theme picture) Keystone

Facebook, X, Tiktok and Google are to make it easier for users to report illegal content in future. The Federal Council has submitted a new law for consultation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to regulate large online platforms more strictly.

They are to introduce a simple reporting procedure for illegal content.

Only very large services with over ten percent of users in Switzerland are affected. Show more

In future, very large communication platforms such as Facebook, X, Tiktok and Google will have to offer users a procedure with which they can easily report certain suspected illegal content. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.

On Wednesday, it submitted the Federal Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines for consultation - a good year and a half later than initially announced. The federal government had already announced in April 2023 that it was seeking to regulate large platforms. Since then, the deal has been postponed several times, partly due to the US customs dispute.

The preliminary draft now presented is limited to very large communication platforms and search engines. According to the Federal Council, these have a strong influence on public debate and opinion-forming due to their reach. Services that are used by an average of ten percent of the permanent Swiss resident population every month - currently around 900,000 users - are considered very large.